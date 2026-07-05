Khamenei's funeral draws massive crowds in Tehran marked by mass 'death to America' chants

5 July 2026 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

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The funeral of Iran's slain former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei drew massive crowds in Tehran, with the mass chanting "death to America," calling for revenge and the assassination of United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AzerNEWS reports.

Mourners assembled around the coffins of Khamenei and the members of his immediate family, killed alongside him at his compound in Tehran on February 28th.

The funerary procession will move to the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, after which it will go to Najaf and Karbala in Iraq, ending with the burial in Khamenei's hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran. It has been estimated that millions of people have attended the event so far.