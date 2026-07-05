Taiwan restores anti-communist military classes

5 July 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on Sunday it has restored "anti-communist patriotic education" classes for military academy graduates, citing growing military and infiltration threats from China, AzerNEWS reports.

"It is necessary for them to clearly understand national security threats and recognise the military mission of 'why we fight, and for whom we fight'," the ministry said. It added that the courses aim to establish among graduates "a clear awareness of friend and foe."

The classes were renamed "patriotic education" in 2002. The announcement came after Taiwan National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu said on Saturday via X that Taiwan was tracking a record of more than 110 Chinese military and coast guard vessels operating along the first island chain, stretching from Japan to Borneo, calling it "a clear sign of its expansionism."