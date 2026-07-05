Armenia's constitutional reform remains a priority, says Pashinyan

5 July 2026 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The adoption of a new Constitution remains a key priority for Armenia's ruling Civil Contract party, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a message marking the country's Constitution Day, AzerNEWS reports.

According to AzerNEWS, Pashinyan stressed the need to adapt Armenia's Constitution to modern challenges, arguing that since the country gained independence, the organic link between the rule of law and the will of the people has been weakened.

"The main importance of the Constitution is not only in establishing the rule of law and the constitutional order in the country, but also in ensuring the genetic, organic connection of this system with the founder of the state, the sovereign—that is, the people," Pashinyan said.

The prime minister argued that, as a result of this disconnect, the Armenian state has not always been perceived by citizens as an instrument for guaranteeing their security and freedom.

Pashinyan added that the executive branch and the ruling majority are working to address this issue through reforms launched in 2024, which he said received renewed public backing in the June 7, 2026 parliamentary elections.

The Armenian government has repeatedly stated its intention to adopt a new constitution. The issue has also become a key element in the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, as Azerbaijan has called for constitutional amendments to remove references viewed by Baku as containing territorial claims against its sovereignty.