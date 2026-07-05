8 shot, including 4 children, during Brooklyn fireworks
Eight people, including four children, were shot on Saturday night near a Fourth of July fireworks display in Coney Island, the New York Post reported, citing police and sources, AzerNEWS reports.
The shooting occurred at about 10:35 pm local time near Surf Avenue. The victims included children aged 6, 7, 12 and 14, along with four adults. Seven victims were reported in stable condition, while a 21-year-old woman was listed in critical condition. Police are investigating the shooting, and a motive has not yet been determined.
Earlier in the evening, firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire on the Brooklyn Bridge during the city's fireworks display.
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