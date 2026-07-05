Iran says it has no peace with US
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told a senior Hamas official on Sunday that Tehran has "no peace" with the United States and will not recognize Israel, AzerNEWS reports.
Ghalibaf told Mohammad Darwish, chairman of the Hamas Shoura Council, that implementing an agreement with Washington would be difficult but possible. He declared Iran had told the United States that preserving the territorial unity of countries in the region and ending the war with Tehran's allies must be part of any understanding.
The diplomatic track, he stated, must consolidate and strengthen what Iran calls the achievements of the battlefield. Ghalibaf said Iran would continue supporting Muslims and the "resistance front," including "with missiles" if needed.
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