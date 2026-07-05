Pakistan's Sharif, Erdogan reaffirm $5B trade goal

5 July 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and achieving a $5 billion trade target during talks in Istanbul, AzerNEWS reports.

Sharif said the leaders discussed trade, investment, defense cooperation, energy, connectivity, technology, regional peace, and people-to-people ties. "We once again reaffirmed our shared conviction that dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual respect are the only sustainable path to resolving disputes and safeguarding international peace and security," he wrote on X.

Sharif also attended the Pakistan–Turkiye Business Conference, where he said discussions with Turkish business leaders strengthened his belief that the two countries' economic partnership had entered "a new and exciting phase" under Erdogan's leadership.