Russian attack damages Azerbaijani-owned SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine [PHOTOS]

6 July 2026 00:22 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A fuel station operated by Azerbaijan's SOCAR Energy Ukraine was damaged in a Russian drone attack in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, the company confirmed, as Moscow continues its aerial campaign against the country's energy and civilian infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

According to SOCAR Energy Ukraine, three Iranian-designed Shahed attack drones struck the company's filling station in the village of Nechayane on the evening of July 5. The attack damaged the station's administrative building and triggered an explosion at the site.

The company said no employees were injured because staff had taken shelter after an air raid alert was issued and followed established emergency procedures.

Ukrainian regional authorities also reported overnight Russian drone attacks across the Mykolaiv region, with emergency services responding to multiple incidents caused by falling drone debris and explosions. Ukrainian officials said Russia launched another large-scale wave of Shahed drones targeting several regions overnight as part of its continuing air campaign against critical infrastructure and civilian facilities.

The attack marks another instance of Azerbaijani energy assets in Ukraine being caught up in the war.

Last summer, explosions in the village of Berezyna in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region severely damaged two SOCAR-operated fuel stations. In a separate incident in August 2025, Russian Shahed drones struck a SOCAR oil depot in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing a major fire and seriously injuring four people.

Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks on Ukraine's fuel depots, logistics facilities and energy infrastructure in recent months, seeking to disrupt supplies and complicate military and civilian transportation. Ukrainian officials say air defence systems continue to intercept many incoming drones, although some succeed in reaching their targets.

SOCAR has operated an extensive network of fuel stations across Ukraine for years, supplying both civilian customers and businesses despite the ongoing war. The company has continued operations while implementing enhanced security measures for its personnel and facilities.

The latest strike underscores the growing risks faced by foreign-owned energy infrastructure operating in Ukraine as Russia's long-range drone campaign continues. Ukrainian authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage, while SOCAR said operations and safety procedures remain under review following the attack.