Macron to visit Syria with business delegation

5 July 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Syria with a business delegation, the Syrian Presidency said Sunday, without specifying when the trip would take place, AzerNEWS reports.

The presidency told SANA, Syria's state news agency, that Macron will travel with investors and representatives of French companies, signaling a push to expand economic cooperation alongside political dialogue.

Macron and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa are expected to hold a roundtable meeting with their delegations, focusing on regional and international developments and on cooperation across several sectors.