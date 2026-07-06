Russia moves to broaden list of offenses leading to deportation

6 July 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, has stated that this week the Russian State Duma will consider a bill expanding the list of administrative offences for which foreign citizens may be fined and deported from the country, AzerNEWS reports.

According to him, the bill initially proposed increasing the number of relevant articles in the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation from 22 to 43. However, taking into account the amendments submitted, the list will be expanded to 45 articles.

The legislation proposes the application of administrative deportation in cases involving discrimination, including violations of a person’s rights, freedoms, and legitimate interests based on gender, race, skin colour, nationality, language, age, religion, or other grounds.

In addition, failure to comply with the lawful order or demand of a military serviceman performing duties related to the protection of Russia’s state border will also serve as a basis for administrative deportation.

As Volodin noted, the adoption of the bill will contribute to strengthening public security and establishing order in the field of migration.

He also added that this week, the State Duma plans to review bills aimed at regulating labour migration.