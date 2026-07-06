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Monday, July 6, 2026

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Italy decline despite overall volume growth

6 July 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Italy decline despite overall volume growth
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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From January to April 2026, Azerbaijan supplied 2.835 billion cubic meters of gaseous natural gas to Italy, earning $1.144 billion. Compared with the same period in the previous year, export earnings to Italy fell by...

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