Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Italy decline despite overall volume growth

6 July 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

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From January to April 2026, Azerbaijan supplied 2.835 billion cubic meters of gaseous natural gas to Italy, earning $1.144 billion. Compared with the same period in the previous year, export earnings to Italy fell by...

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