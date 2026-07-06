Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Russia for Innoprom 2026

6 July 2026 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for Russia on a working visit, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Armenian government's press service announced.

During the trip, Pashinyan is scheduled to attend the Innoprom 2026 International Industrial Exhibition, which is being held in Yekaterinburg.

According to the official itinerary, the Armenian prime minister will also hold talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The meeting is expected to focus on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, although no further details have been disclosed.

The visit comes as Armenia and Russia continue to engage on economic and industrial cooperation despite recent strains in their broader political relationship.