National Art Museum holds exhibition, scientific seminar in honor of Ali bey Huseynzade [PHOTOS]

6 July 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress (1926–2026), the opening of the exhibition "Ali bey Huseynzade: The Great Thinker and Artist" and a scientific seminar have taken place at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and the Azerbaijan Independence Museum.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibbayli, Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Melikova, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Jale Aliyeva, and Director of the Azerbaijan Independence Museum Sadi Mirseyibli.

The speakers highlighted Ali bey Huseynzade's exceptional role in the development of Azerbaijani national and cultural thought, the ideology of Turkism, and the visual arts. Particular emphasis was placed on the significance of the decree issued by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, which contributes to a deeper study, promotion, and preservation of the distinguished thinker's legacy.

As part of the event, the commemorative badge "100th Anniversary of the First Turkological Congress" was awarded to Shirin Melikova, Director of the National Art Museum; Professors Esma Ozdashli and Kadir Ertach Celik of Ankara Haji Bayram Veli University; Orhan Aras, Head of the Cologne Academy of Asia; Professors Minakhanim Tekeli and Adil Babayev; Firdevsiya Akhmedova, Head of Department at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan; and researcher and journalist Dilgam Ahmad, in recognition of their contributions to the development of the Turkic world's cultural, scientific, and public relations.

The exhibition brings together works from the collections of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, the Azerbaijan Independence Museum, private collections, and archival holdings, offering visitors a fresh perspective on Ali bey Huseynzade's legacy as an outstanding artist, public figure, and ideologue.

Visitors can view paintings and graphic works created by Huseynzade in Azerbaijan and Turkiye, including "Landscape: View of Bibi-Heybat," "Portrait of Atatürk," "Family Portrait," and other works. A particularly notable exhibit is a rare silk-printed edition of the newspaper "Həyat," edited by Ali bey Huseynzade and provided by the Salyan Museum of History and Local Lore.

A separate section is devoted to Ali bey Huseynzade's role in shaping Azerbaijan's national ideology. His renowned concept of "Turkification, Islamization, and Modernization" became the ideological foundation of the symbolism embodied in the national flag of Azerbaijan. The exhibition also features materials highlighting his publishing activities and his contributions to the development of theater and public thought.

One of the exhibition's most valuable exhibits is an eight-minute silent documentary filmed by Azgoskino during the First Turkological Congress held in Baku in 1926. The multimedia section also presents works by Ali bey Huseynzade's children—Selim Turan, one of Turkiye's first Cubist and abstract artists, and artist Feyzaver Alpsar, known for incorporating motifs of folk art and Eastern mythology into her work.

The exhibition "Ali bey Huseynzade: The Great Thinker and Artist" will remain open to visitors until September 30.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum and the Azerbaijan Independence Museum also organized a scientific seminar dedicated to the life and multifaceted legacy of Ali bey Huseynzade, an honorary member of the Presidium of the First Turkological Congress and a distinguished thinker, publicist, physician, artist, and one of the foremost ideologues of the Turkic world.

Presentations were delivered by museum director Shirin Melikova; Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper "Ədəbiyyat qəzeti," Azer Turan; historian Firdevsiya Ahmadova; art historian Masmakhanim Gubadova; Honored Artist and Professor at Yeditepe University Teymur Rzayev; and historian and collector Dilgam Ahmad.

The seminar participants emphasized the historical significance of the First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926, noting its important role in discussions on a common alphabet, terminology, and the cultural integration of Turkic peoples. Special attention was paid to Ali bey Huseynzade's contribution to the development of the ideology of Turkism, public thought, the visual and theatrical arts, and his enduring place in the history of Azerbaijan and the broader Turkic world.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.