NATO members may discuss protection of Strait of Hormuz at upcoming summit

6 July 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

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Washington is reportedly expecting NATO members to discuss security in the Strait of Hormuz at the upcoming alliance summit in Ankara, AzerNEWS reports, citing CNN.

According to the information, some NATO countries are willing to help ensure safety in the strait, although not all of them have the required naval assets and equipment to take part.

A U.S. official also stated that Washington wants the summit to prioritize boosting allies’ defense spending and strengthening military readiness.

The NATO summit will be held on July 7–8 in Ankara.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: AFP via Getty Images