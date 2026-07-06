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Monday, July 6, 2026

Europe cuts coal use even as gas consumption rises

6 July 2026 13:49 (UTC+04:00)
Europe cuts coal use even as gas consumption rises
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Consumption of natural gas and renewable energy increased in the European Union (EU) in 2025, while the use of coal and oil products declined.

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