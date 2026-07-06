Award ceremony held for winners of Shahin Novrasli Festival's literary competition [PHOTOS]

6 July 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center has hosted a literary evening and the award ceremony for the winners of the Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 Literary Competition, AzerNEWS reports.

The aim of the festival's annual literary competition is to create vivid musical imagery in literary works and to promote the theme of music in literature. This year's theme was "Anniversary with Music." The entries were evaluated by a jury consisting of Anna Ibrahimbayova, Director of the Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center; Alexander Hakimov, a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union; Natig Aliyev, Director of NG Creators Club; and Rustam Huseynov, Media Coordinator of the Shahin Novrasli Festival.

Amina Eruslu was awarded first place in the Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 Literary Competition. Second place was awarded to Narmin Musayeva, while third place went to Alisa Orekhova. Olga Shalayeva received the Audience Choice Award.

During the event, the competition participants and jury members shared their thoughts on the creative process, highlighted the most memorable episodes from the contestants' stories, and discussed the most original plot developments in detail. Jury member Natig Aliyev read aloud some of the most memorable lines from the submitted works. The gathering brought together both emerging writers and established authors and poets. Literary readings were presented by Lala Hasanova, Ziba Rasul, Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova, Masuma Gasimova, Samira Shikhiyeva, Bayram Maharramov, Zulfiya Babayeva, and Tarana Azimova.

The competition's initiator, Rustam Huseynov, spoke about this year's most remarkable participants, noting the significant improvement in the overall quality of the competition. He emphasized that the contest demonstrates how great music can inspire writers and poets alike. Most importantly, he said, what unites musicians and writers is their shared passion for creativity. This year's list of winners was notably dominated by young participants.

The Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 is taking place in Icherisheher from July 2 to July 12. Over the course of ten days, residents and visitors of Baku can enjoy a diverse program featuring music in various genres performed by renowned musicians from ten countries. The festival also includes a festival fair, daily DJ sets, a concert by young talents, the literary competition, and jam sessions.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.