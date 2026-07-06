Armenia takes next diplomatic step with first ambassadorial appointment to Pakistan

6 July 2026 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Karen Grigoryan, has also been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Pakistan, marking another step in the normalization of relations between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

The appointment follows the historic establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan on August 31, 2025, when the foreign ministers of both countries signed a joint communiqué on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

The agreement ended decades of diplomatic estrangement between the two states. Pakistan had been the only United Nations member state that did not recognize Armenia's independence following the country's declaration of independence in 1991, largely due to its longstanding support for Azerbaijan over the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

For more than three decades, Islamabad refrained from establishing diplomatic relations with Yerevan, linking its position to Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories. The normalization process accelerated after the changing geopolitical landscape in the South Caucasus and the launch of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, culminating in Pakistan's formal recognition of Armenia and the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2025.