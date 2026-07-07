Legal restrictions keep Sánchez's wife from NATO gathering in Ankara

7 July 2026 01:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A court has ruled against the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Begoña Gómez accompanying her husband to the NATO summit in Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

On June 20, Judge Juan Carlos Peinado ordered the initiation of proceedings against the prime minister's wife. As part of the preventive measures, he decided to confiscate her passport and impose a travel ban prohibiting her from leaving the country. In response, Gomez requested permission from Peinado to travel first to the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 and then to London for her daughter's graduation.

The court ruling states, "Permission to travel to Ankara is denied." However, Gomez is permitted to visit the UK. After her trip, she must surrender her passport.

The investigation against the wife of the Spanish Prime Minister began in 2024. She is suspected of embezzlement, exploitation of connections, misappropriation, and business corruption.