Azercell launches the new generation of Alfa Plan tariffs

6 July 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Use now, pay later – more data, more benefits, and flexible payment options in one plan

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has launched the new generation of Alfa Plan tariffs for postpaid customers. Designed to suit a variety of usage habits and customer needs, the new Alfa Plan portfolio includes Alfa Plan 12GB, Alfa Plan 25GB, and Alfa Plan 40GB. Bringing together generous data allowances, voice minutes, exclusive service benefits, and flexible payment options, the new offering provides everything customers need in a single tariff.

Flexible payment options: Alfa Plan customers can enjoy uninterrupted mobile services by using the credit limit assigned to their account, with payment terms of up to 45 days for greater convenience and flexibility.

Long-term subscription model, introduced for the first time in the local market: Another key advantage of the new tariffs is the introduction of a long-term subscription model. Customers can receive a 10% discount on their monthly subscription fee with a one-year contract or save up to 20% by choosing a two-year contract.

Additional benefits: Depending on the selected tariff, customers can also enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including complimentary SIM card replacement, priority handling of customer requests, and access to the Fast Track service at Azercell Customer Service Centers.

Enjoy a superior mobile experience with Azercell's new Alfa Plan tariffs.

For more information: Alfa Plan|Azercell