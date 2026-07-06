Qatar Airways flight makes precautionary landing at Baku airport
A Qatar Airways aircraft operating flight QTR253 on the Doha–Tbilisi route was diverted to Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku after adverse weather conditions prevented it from landing at its intended destination, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the airport's press service, the decision to divert was made by the aircraft's commander due to unfavorable meteorological conditions at Tbilisi International Airport.
The Airbus A320 landed safely at 20:23 local time, with Heydar Aliyev International Airport providing all necessary ground services in accordance with standard operational procedures.
The flight is expected to continue to Tbilisi once weather conditions improve.
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