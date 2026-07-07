Cuba suffers nationwide power grid collapse, leaving nearly 10 million without electricity

7 July 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Cuba's national electricity system collapsed on Monday afternoon, leaving nearly 10 million people without power across the island, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by UNE, the state company responsible for operating the country's electricity grid.

According to the utility, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the nationwide outage.

Cuba has experienced frequent power cuts in recent months due to its aging energy infrastructure and fuel supply shortages, which the government says have been exacerbated by the U.S. embargo on the island.

The country has also struggled to maintain a stable electricity supply amid a prolonged economic crisis. Officials say the situation has deteriorated further in the face of increasing pressure from the U.S. administration.