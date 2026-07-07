ADB approves $40m loan to Bank Respublika to expand regional SME financing

7 July 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $40 million loan to Bank Respublika to expand access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across Azerbaijan's regions, AzerNEWS reports.

According to an ADB statement, the financing will be provided from the bank's regular capital resources under the project "Expanding Access to Finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Regions of Azerbaijan."

The funding is intended to improve access to financial resources for MSMEs outside the capital, increase lending opportunities for regional businesses, and support private sector development throughout the country.

"The allocated funds are aimed at expanding access to financial resources for micro, small and medium enterprises in the regions of the country, increasing credit opportunities for business entities operating outside the capital, and supporting the development of the private sector," ADB said.

Founded on May 22, 1992, under a license issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bank Respublika has become one of Azerbaijan's leading commercial banks, with a strong focus on financing MSMEs. The bank says its strategy prioritizes entrepreneurship support, broader access to financial services, and sustainable economic development through responsible banking, effective risk management, and sound corporate governance.

According to the bank's latest financial report, it posted record results in 2025, with growth across all major financial indicators. Total assets rose by 25.2% year-on-year to 2.73 billion manats (approximately $1.6 billion), while total capital increased by 20% to 266.7 million manats (approximately $156.9 million). Its loan portfolio expanded by 12.4% to 1.65 billion manats (approximately $970.6 million).

During the reporting period, net interest income climbed by 19.4% to 169.7 million manats (approximately $99.8 million), while net operating profit increased by 20.3% to 82.3 million manats (approximately $48.4 million). Net profit rose by 19.8% year-on-year to 60.6 million manats (approximately $35.6 million).

By the end of 2025, Bank Respublika's deposit portfolio had reached 1.36 billion manats (approximately $800 million), ranking among the largest deposit portfolios in Azerbaijan's banking sector.