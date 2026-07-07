Explosions reported near hotel hosting Macron during Damascus visit [BREAKING]
Two explosions were reported on Tuesday near the Four Seasons Hotel Damascus in Damascus, where Emmanuel Macron is staying during his visit to Syria, AzerNEWS reports via Al Arabiya.
The cause of the explosions has not yet been determined, and there has been no immediate official information regarding casualties or damage.
Macron arrived in Damascus on an official visit on Monday evening. Authorities have not indicated whether the explosions were connected to the French president's visit, and the circumstances remain under investigation.
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