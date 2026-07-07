Trump arrives in Ankara for NATO summit, bilateral talks [VIDEO]

7 July 2026 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Donald Trump has arrived in Ankara to attend the 36th NATO Summit, hosted by Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

During the summit, Trump is expected to take part in meetings with NATO heads of state and government, as well as hold a series of bilateral talks with allied leaders.

The summit, chaired by Türkiye, is expected to focus on key security and defense issues facing the alliance, alongside discussions on regional and global challenges.

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U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to support the approval of the sale of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye.

According to the sources, Trump may discuss the issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

However, it remains unclear how the restrictions imposed by the U.S. Congress on the sale of F-35 aircraft to Türkiye could be lifted. The sources claim that the two sides may exchange official letters to begin the process of bringing Türkiye back into the F-35 program.

The report also notes that it cannot be ruled out that Trump could ultimately change his final decision.

The United States removed Türkiye from the F-35 program in 2019 after Ankara purchased the Russian-made S-400 air defense system. Washington argued that operating the S-400 alongside the F-35 could allow sensitive information about the aircraft's advanced technology and capabilities to be collected.