Fire erupts aboard Qatari LNG tanker after strike in Strait of Hormuz

7 July 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker sustained significant damage after being struck while transiting the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz, according to four sources familiar with the matter, AzerNEWS reports.

The incident followed reports that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired missiles at vessels passing through the strategic waterway overnight.

According to the sources, the LNG carrier Al Rekayyat was carrying a cargo of liquefied natural gas when it was hit on its port side. The vessel reportedly issued distress signals requesting assistance after the strike.

The sources said the ship's crew was unharmed. However, the engine room caught fire and filled with smoke, preventing the crew from fully assessing the extent of the damage.

The incident marks the first reported case of a Qatari LNG carrier being struck since the outbreak of the Iran war at the end of February. Qatar has served as a mediator in talks between United States and Iran.

The reports highlight the continued risks facing commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz despite safe-passage provisions included in an interim agreement between Washington and Tehran. The strategic waterway, through which around one-fifth of global oil shipments passed before the conflict, remains a focal point of regional tensions.

"Now if we use the 100% safe Iranian waters, it means we are dealing with Iranians and admitting the Strait of Hormuz is under their control. If we pass through U.S./Oman, then you get hit," one of the sources said.

"The U.S. gives you permission to pass but if something happens on the way, they then say, 'It is your decision to keep moving or go back'," the source added.

The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The vessel is owned and managed by Nakilat, one of the world's largest LNG shipping operators. Shipping data from LSEG showed that the vessel last transmitted its location on June 18 while apparently sailing with its transponders switched off.

The image on the cover does not reflect the current situation; it is merely illustrative.