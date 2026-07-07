Azerbaijan to conduct population census in 2029

7 July 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conducting a population census in the country in 2029, AzerNEWS reports.

The information was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the next population census in Azerbaijan as of October 1, 2029, will be held from October 1 to 31 of that year.

The State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan was entrusted with the preparatory work and its conduct, processing, publication, and dissemination of the results.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to approve the plan of measures for the preparation and conduct of the population census in Azerbaijan in 2029 within two months, to take measures to ensure the integration of relevant information in the information resources and systems of relevant state bodies (institutions) into the database of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan in order to obtain the necessary information related to the population census from administrative sources, and to resolve other issues arising from this decree.