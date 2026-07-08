US hits Iran with major airstrikes following Hormuz shipping attacks

8 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United States has launched a series of powerful military strikes against Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation was launched after Iran allegedly targeted three commercial ships passing through the strategic waterway.

"Iran's aggression is unprovoked, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," CENTCOM said in the statement.

The U.S. military did not immediately disclose the locations of the strikes or specify the targets that had been hit.

The latest escalation marks a significant deterioration in regional security, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints for global oil and gas shipments.

Further details on the operation, including the extent of the damage and any potential casualties, have not yet been released. Iran has not immediately commented on the U.S. strikes.