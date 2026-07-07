Turkic States' trade turnover surpasses $326 billion
The latest edition of the "Turkic Economic Outlook," prepared in eight languages by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms (CAERC) in cooperation with the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), has been published, covering the first quarter of the current year. The report, developed by CAERC’s Center for Turkic World Studies, presents a comprehensive review of economic performance across OTS member and observer countries during the first quarter. It covers Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Based on recent economic development indicators, the review evaluates the potential of OTS countries and their role in the global economy. The Turkic states accounted for...
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