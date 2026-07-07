Trump says he was testing NATO with Iran campaign

7 July 2026 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that he "tested" the rest of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with his country's military campaign in Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Trump insisted that he did not want any assistance from other NATO countries during the conflict with Iran. Still, he stressed that they should have shown willingness to help given how much the US has invested in the alliance.

Furthermore, Trump noted that Türkiye has proven itself to be "much more loyal" than many other countries, including France and Germany.

"Türkiye has been a great ally for us ... They know Iran very well, and they know the problems with Iran. But they've been very instrumental, along with a couple of other countries. They could have gotten into the fight. I hear some people saying about their relationship with Israel. They could have gotten into the fight. They're a very powerful military nation. They didn't do that. Maybe they didn't do that because of me," Trump said during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The US president also noted that Turkey bought airplanes from the US, and that Washington has an obligation to maintain those planes and engines.