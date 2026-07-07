German FM: Iran must allow free transit through Hormuz

7 July 2026 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday that Iran must guarantee free passage through the Strait of Hormuz after it signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, Wadephul also addressed the Lebanon crisis, stressing that Hezbollah is responsible for it and is the main cause of all problems in Lebanon.

He insisted that the Iran-backed group must be disarmed for Lebanon to exercise full authority over its territory.

Furthermore, the German top diplomat commented on the situation in the Gaza Strip, calling for more humanitarian aid to be allowed to enter the enclave.

Iran has been demanding up to $2 million per transit for commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. This pricing model, implemented following military friction in early 2026, averages between $1.5 million and $2 million per crossing.

However, under a recent post-war ceasefire agreement signed between the United States and Iran, a temporary 60-day fee-free window was enacted to allow commercial ships free passage while permanent rules are negotiated.