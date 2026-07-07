Eric Jacot Band shines at Shahin Novrasli Festival [PHOTOS]

7 July 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On a warm summer evening, Baku's historic Inner City (Icherisheher) once again came alive with the sounds of jazz as the Shahin Novrasli Festival presented a performance by the Eric Jacot Band, AzerNEWS reports.

The open-air concert brought together lovers of live music, where the gentle resonance of the double bass, jazz improvisations, and the welcoming atmosphere of the Old City created a serene and memorable musical journey.

Following the main performance, the festival's traditional jam session took place, with participating musicians coming together to create spontaneous improvisations, giving the audience the opportunity to witness a vibrant and authentic musical dialogue.

Eric Jacot is a renowned French jazz musician, double bassist, and bass guitarist. A graduate of the Saint-Maur National Conservatory, he was awarded the Gold Medal in Double Bass and Chamber Music. He masterfully blends European jazz, swing, and Latin American rhythms, creating a distinctive musical style that is uniquely his own.

The Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 is taking place in Icherisheher from 2 to 12 July. Over the course of ten days, the festival brings together acclaimed musicians from ten countries, offering residents and visitors of Baku a rich cultural programme featuring concerts, daily DJ sets, jam sessions, a festival fair, performances by emerging talents, and a literary competition.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.