Zelensky: 30K Russian soldiers eliminated every month

7 July 2026 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared on Tuesday that Ukraine is eliminating around 30,000 Russian soldiers every month, AzerNEWS reports.

"In June alone, nearly 28,000 Russian soldiers were eliminated, and we have video confirmation for every single one of them. The overwhelming majority were struck by drones," he said at the NATO summit in Ankara. He added, however, that Kyiv takes no pride in this and is only showing what modern war looks like. He reiterated that this is not a war Ukraine started, but is one that the country is "forced to fight."

Ukraine's president noted that one of Europe's biggest challenges at the moment is protection against Russian ballistic missiles, stressing that the Old Continent needs its own capabilities to produce anti-ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, Zelensky stated that Ukraine "completely eliminated the very idea of Russia having a strategic rear." He insisted that all of Russia's major oil refineries have been hit.