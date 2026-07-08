Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss expanding energy cooperation [PHOTOS]

8 July 2026 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov announced that energy cooperation and joint projects were among the key topics discussed during a meeting with Turkmen officials, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced by Mikayil Jabbarov in a post on social media X.

"As part of our working visit to Turkmenistan for the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan - Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, we met with Guvanch Agajanov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan," the publication said.

The sides emphasized that the significant energy potential of both countries creates a strong foundation for further expanding economic cooperation. Discussions focused on energy exports to international markets, strengthening the legal and contractual framework in the energy sector, and identifying opportunities for cooperation on joint projects.