Iran promises 'crushing' response to US
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters promised to deliver a "crushing response" to the latest wave of US attacks, vowing it would not allow Washington to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz "under any circumstances", AzerNEWS reports.
"The terrorist US military, showing zero adherence to its commitments, and at a time when the pure body of the martyred leader of the world's Muslims [former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] and free people is being hosted by the officials and brave people of Iraq, has targeted several locations in the southern region of our beloved country, Iran, in a blatant act of aggression," the command stated.
Tehran reiterated that the safe passage of ships through the contested waterway will be possible only for vessels that follow Iran's designated route.
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