Azerbaijan and Council of Europe review long-term cooperation in justice and legal affairs

8 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe have reviewed their longstanding cooperation in the fields of justice and legal affairs during a high-level meeting in Baku, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice.

The ministry said Deputy Justice Minister Toğrul Huseynov met with Gianluca Esposito, Director General for Human Rights and the Rule of Law at the Council of Europe, to discuss ongoing collaboration and future priorities.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the successful long-term partnership between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe in the justice sector. They also noted that projects implemented under the Council of Europe's action plans have made a significant contribution to the country's legal and institutional reform process.

The discussions identified judicial expertise, probation services, enforcement of court decisions, legal education, and academic research in the field of law as priority areas for continued cooperation.

According to the ministry, the two sides also exchanged views on cooperation with various Council of Europe institutions and committees, reviewed progress in international legal cooperation, and explored prospects for expanding collaboration in the future.