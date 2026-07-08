Azerbaijan, Jordan abolish visa requirements
Baku and Amman have agreed to remove visa requirements for ordinary passport holders, AzerNEWS reports.
This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on its X page.
"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al Safadi have signed two agreements," the statement reads.
One of the signed documents is the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Jordan on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports", and the other is the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan on cooperation in the field of energy".
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!