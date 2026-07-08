Azerbaijan, Jordan abolish visa requirements

8 July 2026 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Baku and Amman have agreed to remove visa requirements for ordinary passport holders, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on its X page.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al Safadi have signed two agreements," the statement reads.

One of the signed documents is the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Jordan on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports", and the other is the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan on cooperation in the field of energy".