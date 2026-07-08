Filmmakers Union brings acclaimed films to audience in Astara [PHOTOS]

8 July 2026 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) has brought a selection of acclaimed Azerbaijani films to audiences in the country's southern region during "Cinema Days in Astara," AzerNEWS reported.

According to the AFU, as part of the "Cinema Days in Astara" event held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Astara, local audiences were presented with the feature films "Taghiyev: Oil" (directed by Zaur Gasimli) and "Pomegranate Orchard" (directed by Ilgar Najaf), as well as the feature documentary films "The Return of the Projectionist" (directed by Orkhan Aghazadeh) and "Nargin: Mysterious Until the End" (directed by Elmeddin Aliyev and Khayyam Abdullazadeh).

The program also included the short feature films "Far Away" (directed by Daniel Guliyev), "May You Live as Long as the Land Endures" (directed by Samir Karimoglu), "Early Feelings" (directed by Nurlan Hasanli), "Dance of Victory" (directed by Geray Hasan), and "Seats" (directed by Orkhan Aghazadeh).

The three-day "Cinema Days in Astara" event stood out for its high level of audience engagement. Teenagers and young people, in particular, actively participated in the traditional discussions held after each screening, sharing their thoughts and impressions about the films they watched.

It should be noted that the "Cinema Days in the Regions" project, implemented with the initiative and support of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, aims to introduce residents living outside the capital to contemporary Azerbaijani cinema and contribute to the restoration of cinemas and movie theaters across the country's regions.

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, have been filmed.

The Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.