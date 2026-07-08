Donald Trump threatens to cut trade ties with Spain over NATO dispute

8 July 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he no longer wants to conduct trade with Spain, accusing the country of being a "terrible partner" within NATO, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump criticized Spain’s level of cooperation with the alliance, claiming that the country was not contributing enough financially.

"We do not want any trade business with Spain anymore. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They do not participate in cooperation, they do not pay money. I do not want to have any relations with Spain," Trump stressed.

He emphasized that he had instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to immediately halt trade with Spain.

"Please stop all trade with Spain, including travel... I do not want to do business with them. Carry out this order immediately," Trump noted.

The U.S. president also reiterated his dissatisfaction with NATO, saying the alliance had not provided sufficient support during the conflict with Iran.

Image: Emmanuel Dunand / AFP via Getty Images