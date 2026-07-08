'Ticket for the Night Flight' presented at house of writer [VIDEO]

8 July 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

by Kanan Mammadli

Book launches have a special charm during the warm days of summer. When the book itself is one that captures readers' interest, it almost feels as though a refreshing breeze cuts through the sweltering heat.

The House of the Writer Literature Support Foundation held the presentation of writer Varis's latest book, Gecə reysinə bilet (Ticket for the Night Flight), at the Mir Jalal House Museum in Baku's historic Inner City. The book is written in the non-fiction genre, currently one of the most sought-after literary formats worldwide.

Every event hosted at this venue is distinguished by its impeccable organisation and strong public interest, and this occasion was no exception. The fact that the eminent Azerbaijani writer Mir Jalal wrote his world-renowned novel Manifest of a Young Man in this very house added a special sense of responsibility for both the author and the book being presented.

Opening the event, Shafaq Mehraliyeva, Executive Director of the House of the Writer, spoke about books and publishing, the world's most widely read literary genres and the role of literature in modern society. She then introduced the newly published work, discussing its genre, themes and key messages before inviting the author to speak. Varis shared the inspiration behind the novel, its distinctive features and its early success.

Among the speakers were Isa Habibbeyli, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences; honoured journalist Nadejda Ismayilova; Professor Tahsin Mutallimov of Baku State University; and literary scholar Mehdi Ganjali of Marmara University. They spoke about the novel's central historical figure, Musa Aliyev, one of the Soviet Union's and Azerbaijan's most prominent statesmen of the twentieth century, highlighting the success of the first fictional portrayal of his life in literature.

The novel Gecə reysinə bilet was first published in Moscow in December 2024 by ISP Publishing House with an initial print run of 5,000 copies. Released as part of the prestigious vintage series Contemporaries and Classics, it immediately attracted considerable attention and soon required a second edition.

The novel has received high praise from leading Russian literary figures. Elena Burdina, Creative Director of the Maxim Burdin Publishing House, described it in the following words: 'I have read the work. It is subtle. Captivating. Profound.'

It is therefore no surprise that the novel was shortlisted for the 2025 Moscow Literary Prize Biennale.

Reviewed by Alexander Momontov, Vice President of the International Slavic Enlightenment Cyril and Methodius Academy and an academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the book has now also been published in Azerbaijani by Yazichi Publishing House in Baku.

In addition, several chapters have appeared in Moscow's Rossiyskiy Kolokol magazine and Baku's Literaturniy Azerbaycan literary journal.

Gecə reysinə bilet tells the story of Nazim, a young man who has reached the lowest point in his life before finding hope and redemption through the remarkable life and legacy of Musa Aliyev. Aliyev's achievements include pioneering Azerbaijan's Offshore Oil Rocks development, producing the republic's first comprehensive map of its mineral resources, helping to save celebrated writers Samad Vurgun and Mirza Ibrahimov from Stalinist repression, playing a crucial role in the defence of Moscow and the training of petroleum specialists during the Second World War, thereby making an outstanding contribution to victory over fascism, and later discovering oil fields in the Algerian Sahara that transformed Algeria's economic prospects. His is truly a life worthy of inspiring generations.

The novel also explores Musa Aliyev's friendship with Mir Jalal Pashayev, a relationship that later developed into family ties.

In his closing remarks, Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University, stressed the importance of properly recognising distinguished individuals who devoted their lives to serving their people and state, and of introducing such figures to younger generations. He also reflected on the role of moral values in shaping an individual's character.

Guests at the event included Mir Jalal's daughter, Professor Adiba Pashayeva of Baku State University; the grandchildren of Mir Jalal and Musa Aliyev, Jamila Pashayeva; Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve; Rashad Majid, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council; Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Pushkin Ahmadov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazakh Charity Public Association; as well as writers Agshin Yenisey, Sanani Guliyev, Intigam Yashar and many others.

The programme was further enriched by musical performances from students and lecturers of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

At the end of the event, the author signed copies of his book for guests and posed for commemorative photographs.

Once the gathering had concluded, silence returned to the venue, though only temporarily. The House of the Writer Literature Support Foundation will soon host another literary event, ensuring that the home of Mir Jalal continues to welcome readers, writers and lovers of literature.

Source: Ədəbiyyat və incəsənət