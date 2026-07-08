Security concerns in Strait of Hormuz force tankers to change routes

8 July 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At least four oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers have refused to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and have changed their routes, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters.

According to the information, the decision was made following reports of oil and gas tankers being damaged near the strait, as well as attacks on commercial vessels.

Following these incidents, maritime security organizations raised the threat level for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to the "critical" level.

The LNG tankers Al Ghariya, Duhail and Al Ruwais were inching westward towards the Strait of Hormuz before changing ​course to turn away late on Tuesday, data from analytics firms Kpler and LSEG showed. All three ⁠tankers controlled by QatarEnergy were empty and heading towards Qatar's Ras Laffan export facility to load cargoes.

LSEG and Kpler data ​also showed the Indian-flagged Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Lila Vadinar, which is carrying 2 million barrels of Kuwaiti crude that was loaded late last week, made a ​U-turn off the tip of Oman at the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.