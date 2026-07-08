Azerbaijan hosts ministerial meeting as Caspian-Europe green energy corridor enters next phase [PHOTOS]

8 July 2026 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Baku has hosted the 12th Ministerial and Steering Committee meeting under the implementation of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting focused on reviewing progress on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project. Representatives heard a presentation by CESI S.p.A. on the final results of the project's feasibility study, while the Green Energy Corridor Energy Company presented an update on implementation progress and the project's future development following completion of the feasibility stage.

Participants also discussed project financing and regional developments in the renewable energy sector.

Addressing the meeting, Parviz Shahbazov said the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project is "a vivid example of the common political will, strategic partnership and mutual trust of our countries."

Following the discussions, participants announced the successful completion of the feasibility study, officially advancing the project to its next stage of development. GECO was tasked with preparing a detailed roadmap outlining the steps required before the adoption of the Final Investment Decision.

The participating countries also agreed to establish a cooperative dialogue between their national energy regulatory authorities to strengthen the regulatory framework supporting the project's implementation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties signed a protocol summarizing the outcomes of the discussions, along with a Joint Letter of Support and Commitment addressed to Dan Jørgensen, seeking the project's inclusion in the European Union's third list of Projects of Mutual Interest and Projects of Common Interest.

The next ministerial meeting is scheduled to take place in Romania in November 2026.