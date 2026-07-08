SOCAR, Zimbabwe discuss energy cooperation

8 July 2026 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, and the Speaker of Zimbabwe’s National Assembly, Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda, have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by SOCAR, the meeting focused on potential areas of collaboration in various segments of the energy industry, experience sharing, and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, information was provided on Azerbaijan’s energy strategy and globally significant projects implemented at the country’s initiative. The parties also discussed Azerbaijan’s favorable investment environment, political and economic stability, and conditions that encourage the activities of foreign companies.

SOCAR briefed the Zimbabwean delegation on the company’s transformation from a national oil and gas company into an international energy corporation, its diversified operations, and projects carried out both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The company’s "green" agenda was also discussed, including renewable energy projects implemented jointly with partners and SOCAR’s decarbonization targets.

Special attention was paid to digital transformation. SOCAR highlighted that it is investing in projects related to the establishment of data centers and the development of artificial intelligence technologies.