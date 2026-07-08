Exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan-Egypt cultural ties opens at ADA University [PHOTOS]

8 July 2026 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 8, ADA University hosted the opening of an exhibition featuring works by young Azerbaijani artists inspired by rare artifacts from the Grand Egyptian Museum, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

The exhibition was jointly organized by ADA University, the Embassy of Egypt in Azerbaijan, and the Dirçəliş (Revival) Youth Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Center.

The exhibition was organized on the occasion of July 9 – the Professional Holiday of Diplomatic Service Employees in Azerbaijan – and aims to demonstrate the power of cultural diplomacy in bringing peoples and nations together.

Speaking at the event, ADA University Vice-Rector and Member of Parliament Fariz Ismayilzade highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt in various fields, particularly in cultural diplomacy. He noted that the exhibition, organized in partnership with the Embassy of Egypt in Azerbaijan, seeks to underscore the importance of cultural diplomacy while strengthening mutual understanding and ties between the two nations.

Ismayilzade said the exhibition showcases works by Azerbaijani artists inspired by Egypt's rich history and cultural heritage. According to him, initiatives of this kind make a significant contribution to expanding cultural cooperation, fostering closer ties between peoples, and strengthening friendly relations between countries.

Egypt's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Houssam-Eldine Redan, expressed his pleasure at attending the exhibition's opening. He noted that such initiatives promote mutual understanding between peoples, raise awareness of cultural heritage, and contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan-Egypt friendship.

Member of Parliament Jeyhun Mammadov said that events dedicated to Egypt and other friendly countries help strengthen cultural ties. He emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt remain at a high level and that Egypt has consistently supported Azerbaijan's position on international platforms.

He also highlighted the successful development of interparliamentary cooperation, as well as collaboration between state institutions, diplomatic missions, and media organizations, noting that these partnerships play an important role in further reinforcing Azerbaijan-Egypt relations.

Another Member of Parliament, Asim Mollazade, emphasized the significance of the exhibition, stating that such projects demonstrate the power of cultural diplomacy and foster greater mutual understanding and friendship between peoples. He noted that the artworks created by young Azerbaijani artists, inspired by the Grand Egyptian Museum's rare artifacts, serve both as a tribute to ancient Egyptian civilization and as a showcase of the creative talent of Azerbaijan's younger generation. He added that exhibitions of this kind are particularly important for preserving, promoting, and passing cultural heritage on to future generations.

Islam Bakhshaliyev, Director of the Dirçəliş Youth Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Center, said the 'Cultural Diplomacy Art Exhibition' project was launched in 2010. Its main objective is to promote Azerbaijani culture internationally, present the country's national art to global audiences, and showcase the creative potential of young Azerbaijani artists to the international art community.

According to him, the project has so far organized 28 exhibitions across five continents, demonstrating that art is a universal value capable of uniting people and promoting peace.

Bakhshaliyev noted that dedicating this year's exhibition to Egypt was no coincidence. He described Egypt as one of the world's oldest civilizations with an exceptionally rich cultural heritage. Recalling the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum last year, which attracted widespread international attention, he said the event once again placed ancient Egyptian civilization in the global spotlight. For this reason, the first edition of this year's project was dedicated to Egypt's history and cultural heritage.

He added that the initiative will continue in the future, with new exhibitions introducing the rich cultural heritage of different countries to the Azerbaijani public through art.