Russia warns Baltic states of countermeasures if they deploy nuclear weapons

8 July 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia would take countermeasures against the Baltic states if they move forward with plans to station nuclear weapons on their soil, AzerNEWS reports.

"Contrary to the expectations of the countries making such a decision, this step will not increase their security," Peskov said while commenting on Vilnius’ decision to begin the procedure for allowing the deployment of nuclear weapons on its territory.

Peskov said such a decision would not strengthen the security of the countries involved. Instead, he claimed, it would lead to a significant increase in security risks for them, adding that Russia would respond with measures aimed at protecting its interests.

Earlier, on July 3, a draft law proposing the removal of the ban on deploying nuclear weapons in Lithuania was submitted to the country’s parliament.