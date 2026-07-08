BTS fans protest Chile concert cancellation

8 July 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Fans of the South Korean K-pop group BTS have staged protests in Chile after the band's planned concerts in Santiago were put on hold due to concerns over the venue, AzerNEWS reports.

Three BTS performances were scheduled to take place at Santiago's National Stadium in October. However, on July 3, Chilean authorities rejected the local promoter's application to host the events. Officials expressed concerns that the massive circular stage, expected to weigh up to 600 tons, could damage the stadium's playing surface ahead of upcoming sporting events. They also criticized the fact that ticket sales had begun before the necessary permits had been officially approved.

Chile's Minister of Sports clarified that the decision does not necessarily mean the concerts have been permanently canceled. He noted that the National Stadium is the country's only venue capable of accommodating an audience of the size expected for BTS, making it difficult to relocate the shows elsewhere.

On July 5, hundreds of BTS fans, known collectively as ARMY, marched through the streets of Santiago to the presidential palace under the slogan, "Music and art do not harm the stadium." Demonstrators called on the government to find a solution that would allow the concerts to go ahead without compromising the venue.

Following the protests, Chilean authorities announced that they had received a revised proposal from the local promoter that complies with the required technical and safety standards. The new plan is currently under review, raising hopes among fans that the concerts may still take place as scheduled.

BTS is one of the world's most successful music acts, and its concerts routinely attract tens of thousands of fans. Any changes to the group's tour schedule often generate widespread attention and spark strong reactions from its global fanbase.