Iran claims drone strikes on US Patriot system in Kuwait

9 July 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

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Iran's Armed Forces reported on Thursday that it carried out new drone strikes targeting the United States' Patriot missile system in Kuwait, as well as an early warning satellite antenna site in Qatar, and the US Army's fuel tanks in Bahrain, according to the Iranian state news outlet IRIB, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the guidance of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces (Supreme Commander-in-Chief), will not allow the goals and aspirations of the foolish President of the United States to be realized under any circumstances and will defend the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution until final victory," the Iranian military stated, noting that the drone strikes were a response to the US attacks in Iran.

On the other hand, the recent US attacks have resulted in the deaths of 14 people and injuries to 78 others over the course of two days. Explosions have been reported in several Iranian cities along the Strait of Hormuz, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, and Sirik.

US President Donald Trump stated that the attacks were a form of "retribution" for alleged Iranian assaults on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Additionally, Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, is scheduled to be buried today in his hometown of Mashhad. This follows a significant turnout, with millions attending funeral processions in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.