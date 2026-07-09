Armenia to publish draft of new constitution by end of year, Pashinyan says

9 July 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that the draft of the country’s new constitution will be made public by the end of the year, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking about the timeline for releasing the text of the proposed fundamental law, Pashinyan said that a specific date could not yet be provided but confirmed that the draft would be published before the year’s end.

"I cannot give specific deadlines. We will publish it by the end of the year," the prime minister said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that a peace agreement with Armenia could be signed as soon as the day after the removal of territorial claims contained in Armenia’s Constitution.