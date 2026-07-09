Baku Port container handling rises 15% in first half of 2026

9 July 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

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The continued rise in container and cargo volumes underscores the growing role of Baku Port as a key logistics hub along the Middle Corridor, supporting Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen regional transit connectivity and expand international trade. According to ADY, the port processed more than 4 million tons of cargo between January and June, up by more than...

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