Azerbaijan Airlines and Sea Breeze launch joint lottery campaign

8 July 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan Airlines and Sea Breeze are launching a new lottery campaign for passengers. As part of the "Sky and Sea" lottery, members of the AZAL Miles loyalty program will have the opportunity to win a range of prizes, including an apartment at Sea Breeze.

The campaign will run from July 8 to September 8, 2026, while the final prize draw will take place on September 28, 2026.

To participate, passengers must be members of the AZAL Miles loyalty program and confirm their participation by accepting the campaign terms in the dedicated section of their personal account.

Throughout the campaign period, participants can earn entries into the lottery by completing various qualifying activities. These include joining the AZAL Miles program, earning or redeeming flight miles, as well as purchasing airline tickets using their AZAL Miles membership number. All earned entries will be displayed electronically on the dedicated lottery page within each participant's personal account.

A total of 100 winners will be selected through a random electronic draw. The results will be announced via Azerbaijan Airlines' official communication channels. Winners will also be contacted by phone or via electronic notification.

Detailed information about the lottery, including participation rules and the prizes included in the prize pool, is available in participants' AZAL Miles personal accounts.