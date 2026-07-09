NATO pledges $70B in military aid for Ukraine in 2026

9 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) posted its latest declaration on Wednesday as the summit in Ankara came to an end, AzerNEWS reports.

In the declaration, NATO revealed that the allies are pledging €70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine in 2026, further affirming "their sovereign commitments to sustaining at least equivalent levels in 2027."

The alliance also reiterated its commitment to collective defense, sharing that over $50 billion will be allocated for new procurements, with collective manufacturing capacity to be boosted. "We are developing an interoperable transatlantic warfighting cloud and adopting powerful AI models," it was revealed in the declaration. Finally, NATO reiterated that Iran must never posses nuclear weapons, further calling on the country to respect "freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."