Iran suspends Tehran–Mashhad trains after US strikes

9 July 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Passenger train services on Iran's Tehran–Mashhad railway line were suspended after Iranian authorities reported a US strike on part of the route early on Thursday, AzerNEWS reports.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways said technical and operational teams had been dispatched to repair the damaged section and restore service as quickly as possible. Passengers stranded by the disruption will be transported to the holy city of Mashhad by road, it added.

The strike marks the second consecutive night of US attacks on Iran after President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over following the first night of renewed strikes. No casualties were immediately reported in the railway line, and the extent of the damage was not disclosed.

At least three people were killed, and several others were wounded in overnight attacks on the city of Ahvaz in western Iran carried out by the United States forces.

Rescue operations are still underway, a local official told Iran's IRNA news agency on Thursday.

The US and Iran resumed attacks the day before, following Iranian strikes on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire was over, stressing that negotiating with Tehran is a "waste of time."